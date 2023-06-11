The passing of Vincent Budac from North Optometry

Vincent Budac North Optometry Has Died

Vincent Budac, the owner of North Optometry, has passed away. The news of his sudden demise has shocked and saddened his colleagues, customers, and the entire community.

Vincent was not only a well-respected optometrist but also a kind-hearted person who always went out of his way to help people. He had been running North Optometry in the North End of the city for over two decades, and his patients loved him for his professionalism and his caring nature.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed. However, his staff and friends have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, paying tribute to Vincent’s life and legacy.

Vincent’s loss is an immense one for his family, friends, and the community he served. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

