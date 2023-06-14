The Passing of Worth, Brother of Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green, at 36 Years Old

Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother, Worth, Dead at 36

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green has been hit with a tragic loss as her brother, Worth, passed away at the age of 36. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the news and express her grief.

In her emotional post, Taylor Ann Green revealed that her brother Worth was her “protector” and “best friend.” She also shared several throwback photos of her and Worth, expressing her deep love and admiration for him.

The cause of Worth’s death has not been disclosed, and Taylor Ann Green has requested privacy for her family during this difficult time.

Fans and fellow reality stars have expressed their condolences to Taylor Ann Green and her family, sending messages of love and support during this heartbreaking time.

