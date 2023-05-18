The passing of WWE Superstar Billy Graham: What was the cause of his death?

WWE Superstar Billy Graham Has Died

On January 21st, 2019, the wrestling world lost one of its most iconic figures. WWE Superstar Billy Graham, born Eldridge Wayne Coleman, passed away at the age of 75. Graham had been battling various health issues for years, including liver disease and double pneumonia.

Who Was Billy Graham?

Billy Graham was born on June 7th, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona. He began his wrestling career in 1970 and quickly rose to fame due to his impressive physique and charismatic personality. Graham was known for his flamboyant style both in and out of the ring, often sporting flashy outfits and dyed hair.

Graham’s wrestling career spanned over two decades, and he is best known for his time in the WWE (then known as the WWF) in the late 1970s. He held the WWE Championship for almost ten months, from April 1977 to February 1978, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

How Did Superstar Billy Graham Die?

Billy Graham had been battling various health issues for years, including liver disease and double pneumonia. In the weeks leading up to his death, Graham had been hospitalized due to complications from his illnesses. On January 20th, 2019, Graham’s son announced on Facebook that his father was in hospice care and had only a few days left to live.

The following day, January 21st, Graham passed away. The official cause of death was not immediately released, but it is believed that his various health issues contributed to his passing.

Tributes to Billy Graham

Following news of Graham’s death, many wrestlers and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary superstar. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted, “RIP Superstar. One of the greatest talkers in the history of our business. My condolences to his family and friends.” Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair also tweeted his condolences, saying, “My heart is heavy at the news of the passing of my friend, Billy Graham. He was such an inspiration to me and countless others.”

Other wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Mick Foley, also shared their memories and condolences on social media. Fans around the world also expressed their sadness at the loss of such a beloved wrestling icon.

Billy Graham’s Legacy

Billy Graham will always be remembered as one of the most charismatic and entertaining wrestlers in the history of the sport. His impact on the wrestling world can still be felt today, as many wrestlers have cited him as an influence on their own careers.

Graham was also known for his outspoken personality and willingness to speak his mind, often getting into heated arguments with fellow wrestlers and promoters. His controversial statements on various topics, including politics and religion, only added to his mystique and helped him stand out in a crowded field of wrestlers.

Overall, Billy Graham’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of wrestling fans everywhere. He will always be remembered as one of the most entertaining and unique wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring.

