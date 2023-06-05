The Passing of Zane Breakiron – An Obituary

Zane Breakiron Passes Away at 67

Zane Breakiron, 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021. Zane was born on March 23rd, 1954, in San Francisco, California, to parents Martha and George Breakiron.

Zane was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to his wife, Elizabeth, for 45 years, and they had two children together, Sarah and Michael. Zane was also a proud grandfather to five grandchildren.

Zane had a successful career in the financial industry, working as a stockbroker for over 30 years. He was well-respected in his field and had many loyal clients who appreciated his expertise and advice.

In his free time, Zane enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his family. He was also an avid reader and loved exploring new topics and ideas.

Zane will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. A private memorial service will be held in his honor.

Rest in peace, Zane Breakiron. Your memory will live on forever.

