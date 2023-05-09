the plot against america : An Eerie Account of Alternative History in The Plot Against America

An Eerie Account of Alternate History in The Plot Against America

The Plot Against America: An Alternate History of America

Introduction

The Plot Against America is a fictionalized account of an alternate history of America written by Philip Roth. The novel explores what might have happened if Charles Lindbergh had won the 1940 presidential election instead of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The novel is a thought-provoking and chilling tale that raises important questions about the nature of democracy, the dangers of isolationism, and the importance of standing up for what is right.

The Rise of Lindbergh

The novel begins with the announcement of Charles Lindbergh’s candidacy for the presidency. At first, most Americans do not take him seriously, but as he gains momentum, it becomes clear that he is a serious contender. Lindbergh’s campaign is based on an isolationist platform, promising to keep America out of World War II. He also uses anti-Semitic rhetoric to appeal to certain segments of the population.

The Consequences of Lindbergh’s Victory

To the horror of Philip’s family, Lindbergh wins the election. Almost immediately, life for Jews in America changes. Lindbergh signs a treaty with Germany, effectively siding with Hitler and the Nazis. He also establishes a program called Just Folks, which sends Jewish children to live with non-Jewish families in rural areas. This program is intended to “Americanize” the children and assimilate them into mainstream American culture.

Philip’s family is torn apart by Lindbergh’s policies. Some members, like his uncle Alvin, join the Canadian army to fight against the Nazis. Others, like his father, try to keep their heads down and hope for the best. But as the novel progresses, it becomes clear that things are getting worse for Jews in America. The government begins to impose more and more restrictions on their lives, and violence against Jews becomes more common.

The Nature of Identity

The novel also explores the nature of identity and what it means to be American. Philip struggles with his Jewish identity and his desire to fit into mainstream American culture. His parents, who were born in America, feel just as American as their non-Jewish neighbors, but they are suddenly treated as outsiders because of their religion.

The Importance of Standing Up for What is Right

The Plot Against America is a reminder that history is not set in stone and that the choices we make as a society can have far-reaching consequences. It is a powerful exploration of what might have happened if America had taken a different path in the 1940s. The novel is a reminder that we must always be vigilant and that we must never take our freedoms for granted. We must stand up for what is right and fight against those who seek to divide us based on our differences.

Conclusion

The Plot Against America is a thought-provoking and disturbing novel that raises important questions about the nature of democracy, the dangers of isolationism, and the importance of standing up for what is right. It is a reminder that we must never forget the lessons of history and that we must always be vigilant in our defense of freedom and democracy.