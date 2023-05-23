The Real Reason CBS Canceled SWAT

Why SWAT Was Really Canceled By CBS

SWAT was a popular CBS television series that ran from 2017 to 2021. The show was based on the 1975 television series of the same name and starred Shemar Moore as the leader of a specialized police unit in Los Angeles. However, after four seasons, CBS announced that the show was being canceled. While there were many rumors and speculations about why the show was canceled, the real reason behind it is now clear.

Low Ratings

The primary reason why SWAT was canceled by CBS was due to low ratings. While the show started off strong in its first season, it gradually lost its audience over the next few years. The show’s ratings in its fourth and final season were particularly low, which made it difficult for CBS to justify renewing it for another season.

Production Costs

Another factor that contributed to the cancellation of SWAT was the high production costs. The show was expensive to produce, with each episode costing around $3 million to make. While CBS was willing to invest in the show in its early seasons, the declining ratings meant that the network was less inclined to continue spending money on it.

Competition

SWAT faced stiff competition from other shows in its time slot. There were other police procedural shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago PD, and Blue Bloods that were also on air at the same time. These shows had a loyal fan base and were drawing in more viewers than SWAT, which made it difficult for the show to compete.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the cancellation of SWAT was due to a combination of factors, including low ratings, high production costs, and stiff competition. While fans of the show may have been disappointed, it was ultimately a business decision by CBS. However, the show did have a loyal fan base, and there may be hope for a revival in the future.

“SWAT cancellation CBS” “Reasons for SWAT cancellation” “SWAT ratings decline CBS” “SWAT cast reaction to cancellation” “CBS network decisions for canceling SWAT”