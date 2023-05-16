The Real Reason Why ‘The Kerala Story’ is Not Being Shown in Tamil Nadu, as Revealed by the State Government to the Supreme Court

Introduction

In recent times, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding a documentary based on the Kerala floods titled ‘The Kerala Story’. The documentary has been widely appreciated for its depiction of the state’s resilience in the face of the disaster. However, there have been reports that the documentary has not been screened in Tamil Nadu, with many questioning the reason behind it. The state government has come forward to provide an explanation to the Supreme Court of India, shedding light on the matter.

The Kerala Story

‘The Kerala Story’ is a documentary film that is based on the floods that ravaged the state of Kerala in 2018. The film, which was directed by noted filmmaker Madhupal, captures the aftermath of the floods and the efforts made by the state government and the people to rebuild their lives. The documentary has been praised for its candid portrayal of the situation and the resilience of the people of Kerala.

The Screening Issue

Despite the documentary’s critical acclaim, reports emerged that it was not being shown in Tamil Nadu. This led to questions regarding the reasons behind the decision, with some suggesting that there may be political motivations behind it. However, the state government of Tamil Nadu has come forward to provide an explanation to the Supreme Court.

The Explanation

In a statement made to the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government stated that they had not received any request for the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state. The government further added that they would be willing to screen the documentary if a request was made by the film’s producers or distributors. Additionally, the government stated that they had not taken any decision to ban the documentary from being screened in the state.

Conclusion

The explanation provided by the Tamil Nadu government sheds light on the situation, and it appears that there is no political motive or agenda behind the documentary not being screened in the state. The government’s willingness to screen the documentary if a request is made by the film’s producers or distributors is a positive sign and a step in the right direction. The Kerala Story is a powerful film that captures the resilience of the people of Kerala in the face of adversity, and it is important that it reaches a wider audience. Hopefully, the documentary will be screened in Tamil Nadu soon, giving more people the opportunity to witness the inspiring story of a community coming together in the face of disaster.

