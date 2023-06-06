The Reason Behind Chito Miranda’s Twitter Trending

SB19 fans expressed their gratitude as a social media post of Neri Naig and her husband Chito Miranda praising the group circulated online. On Tuesday morning, Naig shared her admiration for SB19’s latest track “Gento” after watching its music video. Miranda, the vocalist of OPM rock band Parokya ni Edgar, also shared his wife’s post on Twitter as he praised SB19’s talent. The topic “Sir Chito” became one of the top trending topics on Twitter as fans thanked the couple. SB19’s “Gento” music video has been viewed over 4 million times since its release on May 19 and is still one of the top trending music videos on YouTube PH. The group is set to release an extended play titled “Pagtatag” on June 9 and embark on its second world tour starting with a two-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

