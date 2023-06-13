The Reason Behind Choosing That Cameo in \’Transformers: Rise of Beasts\’

Transformers and GI Joe Franchises to Intertwine in Future Crossover

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts promises to start a new trilogy, and fans are excited about the possibility of a Transformers and GI Joe crossover. In an interview with Collider, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the creator of Rise of the Beasts, explained why they went with a GI Joe cameo and teased the future crossover.

After five films directed by Michael Bay, the Transformers franchise was soft-rebooted with the 2018 Bumblebee, which rewrote the story of the Autobots’ arrival on Earth. Now, five years later, Rise of the Beasts promises to add the Maximals and the villain Unicron to the franchise. Di Bonaventura has followed the journey of the Transformers and GI Joe characters in the cinematic universe since the first Transformers film in 2007. However, until now, the creative team behind the franchise couldn’t find a good excuse to combine the two groups. That all changed when Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), a new human character created for Rise of the Beasts, was introduced.

While the GI Joe Agency is now canon in the Transformers cinematic universe, fans shouldn’t expect any major crossovers anytime soon. Instead, Di Bonaventura wants to gradually bring GI Joe characters into the Transformers franchise to give the audience time to get to know them. The manufacturer said, “I think it would be difficult to do crossovers between the worlds because then you have a lot of story to tell, and I’m really opposed to these huge two-and-a-half, three-hour, too long in my opinion, tentpole movies. So we want to tell a tight story.”

Di Bonaventura also revealed that they plan to keep the group of characters tight and may only add one or two GI Joe characters in the next Transformers movie. When asked which GI Joe character he would like to partner with the Autobots, the producer said, “Snake Eyes is probably my favorite Joe. So maybe Snake Eyes would fit in here very organically, I don’t know.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently in theaters.

