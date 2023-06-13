The Reason Behind Dimple Kapadia’s Decision to Remain Married to Rajesh Khanna Despite Separation – Trending News

The names of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia are often mentioned when talking about popular and beautiful couples in Bollywood. Rajesh Khanna was a superstar in the 50s and 60s, and he fell in love with Dimple Kapadia at first sight. They got married in 1973, but their marriage ended in separation in 1982. Despite this, they did not divorce each other for almost 29-30 years. They finally divorced in 2012, the year Rajesh Khanna passed away.

In a 1990 interview, Rajesh Khanna was asked if he and Dimple Kapadia could reconcile, to which he responded that they were already living separately and that it was their choice not to divorce. Dimple Kapadia had also stated in an interview that marrying Rajesh Khanna was her biggest mistake and that she realized it as soon as she stepped into their house. The two had a tumultuous relationship, and Rajesh Khanna had even scolded Dimple Kapadia when she tried to give him advice on meeting the media during his illness.

Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012 after battling cancer, and their divorce was finalized the same year.

