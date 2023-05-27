The Reason Behind Jeff Bridges Trending Confusion Unveiled with an Unfathomable ‘Tron’ Joke

Confusion Over Why Jeff Bridges Is Trending Revealed with Zinger ‘Tron’ Joke No One Gets

Introduction

Social media was abuzz with confusion as to why Jeff Bridges was trending. However, the mystery was soon revealed with a zinger ‘Tron’ joke that no one seemed to get. In this article, we will delve into the details of the confusion and the joke that caused it.

The Confusion

On the 14th of April 2021, Twitter users were puzzled when they saw Jeff Bridges trending. Many speculated that he had passed away or was in some sort of trouble. However, these rumors were soon put to rest as it was revealed that Bridges was trending due to a joke that no one seemed to understand.

The Joke

The joke that caused all the confusion was related to the movie ‘Tron’. Jeff Bridges played the lead role in the 1982 film and reprised his role in the 2010 sequel ‘Tron: Legacy’. The joke that caused all the confusion was a reference to Bridges’ character in the movie and his iconic line, “The Grid. A digital frontier. I tried to picture clusters of information as they moved through the computer. What did they look like? Ships? motorcycles? Were the circuits like freeways? I kept dreaming of a world I thought I’d never see. And then, one day…I got in.”

The joke that was shared on Twitter was “I can’t believe Jeff Bridges is trending just because he beat the shit out of a guy on a motorcycle with a glowing frisbee.” The joke was a reference to Bridges’ character in the movie using a glowing frisbee to fight off his enemies.

The Confusion Cleared

Although the joke was a reference to Bridges’ character in ‘Tron’, many people did not understand the reference. This led to confusion and speculation about why Bridges was trending. However, once the joke was explained, it all made sense.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the confusion over why Jeff Bridges was trending was due to a joke that many people did not understand. The joke was related to Bridges’ character in the movie ‘Tron’, which he starred in back in 1982 and again in 2010. Although the confusion was cleared, it goes to show how a simple joke can cause so much confusion and speculation on social media.

