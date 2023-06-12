The Reason Behind Lazarus’ Resurrection: We Never Truly Perish.

Why Was Lazarus Raised From The Grave?

The reason why Lazarus was raised from the grave is because, as believers, we never truly perish. Our physical bodies may die, but our souls remain eternal. Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead as a display of his power and as a testimony to the truth of his message. It was a demonstration that death does not have the final say, and that there is hope beyond the grave.

Resurrection Eternal Life Divine Intervention Miracle of Jesus Christ Faith and Salvation