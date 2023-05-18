The Reason Behind PM Bodyguards Wearing Black Goggles and Ensuring Security for the Indian Prime Minister

Introduction

The Prime Minister of India is one of the most important public figures in the country. As the leader of the nation, the safety and security of the Prime Minister is of utmost importance. To ensure this, the Prime Minister is provided with a team of highly trained bodyguards who are responsible for providing round-the-clock security. One of the most distinctive features of these bodyguards is the fact that they wear black goggles. In this article, we will explore why these bodyguards wear black goggles and how they provide security to the Prime Minister of India.

Why do PM Bodyguards wear only black goggles?

The reason why PM bodyguards wear only black goggles is due to the fact that they are designed to provide the utmost protection to the eyes of the bodyguards while ensuring that their identity is not revealed. The goggles are made of high-quality materials that are designed to withstand impacts, shatter-proof, and scratch-resistant. These goggles also provide excellent visibility in different lighting conditions, allowing the bodyguards to see clearly even in low light conditions.

The black color of these goggles is chosen for its ability to help the bodyguards blend in with their surroundings. This is especially important when the Prime Minister is traveling in public areas, as it helps to ensure that the bodyguards remain inconspicuous while providing protection. Black is also a color that is associated with authority and power, which helps to convey a sense of strength and security to those around the Prime Minister.

How do Bodyguards provide security to PM Of India?

The bodyguards of the Prime Minister of India are responsible for providing round-the-clock security to the Prime Minister. They are trained in a variety of techniques and methods that are designed to protect the Prime Minister from any potential threats. These techniques include close protection, surveillance, and threat assessment.

Close protection is the most visible aspect of the bodyguard’s job. This involves physically protecting the Prime Minister from any potential threats. The bodyguards are trained in a variety of techniques such as hand-to-hand combat, shooting, and evasive driving. They are also trained to assess potential threats and take action to prevent them from happening.

Surveillance is another important aspect of the bodyguard’s job. This involves monitoring the Prime Minister’s surroundings and assessing potential threats from a distance. The bodyguards are trained to use a variety of surveillance equipment such as cameras, listening devices, and GPS trackers to monitor the Prime Minister’s surroundings.

Threat assessment is an essential part of the bodyguard’s job. This involves assessing the potential threats to the Prime Minister and taking action to prevent them from happening. The bodyguards are trained to assess the threat level of different situations and take action accordingly. This may involve increasing security measures, changing travel routes, or altering the Prime Minister’s schedule.

Conclusion

The job of the bodyguards of the Prime Minister of India is a highly demanding and challenging one. They are responsible for providing round-the-clock security to one of the most important public figures in the country. The black goggles worn by these bodyguards are an important part of their equipment, providing protection to their eyes while helping them to blend in with their surroundings. The bodyguards are trained in a variety of techniques and methods that are designed to protect the Prime Minister from any potential threats. Through their dedication and hard work, these bodyguards help to ensure the safety and security of the Prime Minister of India.

