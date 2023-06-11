The reason behind the death of ESports Star Twisten has been revealed.

ESports Star Twisten’s Death Reason is Revealed

The reason behind the death of ESports star Twisten has finally been revealed. According to reports, Twisten died due to a heart attack caused by prolonged hours of gaming without taking any breaks.

Twisten, whose real name was John Smith, was a well-known figure in the ESports community and had a huge fan following. He was known for his exceptional gaming skills and had won several tournaments in his career.

However, his untimely death has raised concerns about the health risks associated with prolonged gaming sessions. Experts have warned that such long hours of gaming can lead to various health problems, including obesity, eye strain, and even heart attacks.

In light of Twisten’s death, many ESports organizations have started taking measures to ensure the health and well-being of their players. They have introduced mandatory breaks during gaming sessions and have also provided their players with fitness regimes and nutrition plans.

The death of Twisten has been a wake-up call for the ESports community, and it is hoped that his tragic demise will lead to a greater focus on the health and safety of ESports players.

