The Reason behind the Popularity of “White People Food” in China

China has started a new trend of making fun of “white people food” found in school or office lunch boxes. Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Xiaohongshu have been used to share thoughts on the “tasteless food,” with some calling it a “lunch of suffering” and lacking in flavor and seasoning. TikTok user @li2dog explained that “white people food” is about efficiency, convenience, and nourishment, rather than enjoyment, and is eaten at work or school, with enjoyable food consumed later. Twitter users have joined in, with one person calling it the “culinary extension of the Protestant work ethic.” The trend has caused a stir, with some finding it amusing, while others see it as a form of self-torture.

