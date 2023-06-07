The Reason Behind the Surging Stock of Dave & Buster’s Today

Entertainment and Restaurant Chain Dave & Buster’s Stock Surges After Record Quarterly Results

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY 20.03%) rose by 24% after the company reported record quarterly financial results on Wednesday. Despite being one of the worst-hit companies during the pandemic, the restaurant chain made a full comeback, generating a record revenue of $597 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 32.4% year-over-year. While the top-line numbers didn’t meet Wall Street’s expectations, the restaurant chain stunned on the bottom line, earning $1.45 per diluted share, up from $1.35 in the prior-year period.

Dave & Buster’s trades at a cheap valuation of 14 times its trailing earnings, making it a stock worth researching today. The company is growing and has just signed a franchise agreement for India and Australia. Additionally, it posted a healthy profit margin of about 12% in the quarter, and it has repurchased about 12% of its outstanding shares so far this year. With management returning to its previous playbook, it could quickly turn mixed for Dave & Buster’s shareholders.

Disclosure: Jon Quast does not have any position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, and it has a disclosure policy.

Dave & Buster’s financial performance Dave & Buster’s stock price increase Dave & Buster’s earnings report Dave & Buster’s growth strategy Dave & Buster’s market share and competition