The Reason Behind the Trending Hashtag #MedicalGaslighting on TikTok

The Impact of Medical Gaslighting on Patients

The social media tag #medicalgaslighting, with over 226 million views on TikTok, highlights patients' concerns of not being heard by healthcare professionals. Women, minorities, and young people are most affected by medical gaslighting, leading to feelings of self-doubt and delayed care. A medical review study by Mira found that 50% of millennial women experienced medical gaslighting, with most cases occurring in GP or emergency departments. Patients reported being blamed for their symptoms, difficulty in receiving a correct diagnosis, and feeling uncomfortable. It is crucial for patients to be confident and empowered to advocate for their personal health.

