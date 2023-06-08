The Reason Behind the Trending of Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba







Discussion on Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba’s Shoes

Today, Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba have been a topic of discussion after the Cabinet Secretary of Youths stepped out donning a particular type of shoe that resembled what the ticktock queen wore in the recent past.

Netizens were quick to judge the two and presume that they are an item. However, there are those who feel people can’t have similar shoes and are not an item.

A couple of months ago, Ababu appointed the content creator among other creatives in the industry to a lucrative position he created.





Azziad Nasenya Ababu Namwamba Trending news Kenyan celebrities Social media buzz