The Reason Benjamin Franklin Perused the Obituary Page Each Day

Reasons Why Benjamin Franklin Checked the Obituary Page Every Morning

It is said that Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States, had a peculiar morning routine – he would read the obituary page of the newspaper every day. But why did he do this?

There are a few theories as to why Franklin had this habit. One is that he wanted to remind himself of his own mortality and that every day is a gift. Another theory is that he was interested in seeing who had passed away so that he could attend their funerals and pay his respects.

However, the most widely accepted theory is that Franklin checked the obituary page every morning to see if any of his friends or acquaintances had passed away. If he saw a name he recognized, he would make a note to visit the family and offer his condolences. This was a way for him to maintain his social connections and show his support for those who were grieving.

Whatever the reason may be, Franklin’s habit of reading the obituary page every morning is a reminder to us all to be mindful of our own mortality and to cherish the time we have with our loved ones.

