The Reason for Grant Morrison’s Father Being a Trending Topic on Twitter

Why Grant Morrison’s Dad Is Trending on Twitter

Grant Morrison is a well-known Scottish comic book writer and artist who has worked on titles such as Batman, Superman, and X-Men. However, it is not Morrison who is currently trending on Twitter, but rather his father, Walter Morrison.

Who Is Walter Morrison?

Walter Morrison is the father of Grant Morrison and a well-respected figure in the Scottish comic book community. He is a comic book writer and artist who has worked on titles such as “Commando” and “Warlord.” He is also the founder of the Glasgow Comic Art Convention, which is one of the largest comic book conventions in Scotland.

Why Is He Trending on Twitter?

Walter Morrison is currently trending on Twitter because of an interview he gave to the Scottish newspaper, The Herald. In the interview, he discussed his experience in the comic book industry and his relationship with his son, Grant Morrison.

One of the most interesting things that Walter Morrison discussed in the interview was his experience with the comic book industry in the 1970s. He described the industry at that time as being “very much a boy’s club” and that it was difficult for women to break into the industry. However, he also noted that this has changed over the years and that the industry is now much more diverse and inclusive.

Walter Morrison also spoke about his relationship with his son, Grant Morrison. He described Grant as being a “natural storyteller” and said that he always knew his son would be a writer. He also discussed how proud he is of his son’s success in the comic book industry and how much he enjoys reading his son’s work.

The Reaction on Twitter

The reaction on Twitter to Walter Morrison’s interview has been overwhelmingly positive. Many people have praised him for his contributions to the comic book industry and for being a supportive father to his son. Others have noted how refreshing it is to hear from someone who has been in the industry for so long and to hear their perspective on how it has changed over the years.

Several people have also expressed their admiration for the Glasgow Comic Art Convention, which Walter Morrison founded. They have praised the convention for being a welcoming and inclusive space for all comic book fans.

Conclusion

Walter Morrison’s interview with The Herald has shone a light on his contributions to the comic book industry and his relationship with his son, Grant Morrison. His perspective on how the industry has changed over the years is an important one, and his love and support for his son is heartwarming to see.

It is clear from the reaction on Twitter that Walter Morrison is a well-respected and beloved figure in the comic book community. His legacy as a writer and artist, as well as his role in founding the Glasgow Comic Art Convention, will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

