For most of the morning on Thursday, Singapore was a trending topic on Twitter, likely due to a link posted by President Ruto titled “Kenya Is Poised to Become the ‘Singapore of Africa’”. The article praised Singapore as a prime example of man-made beauty, with impressive architecture and futuristic attractions. The piece went on to say that Kenya is following a similar path to Singapore, and is the most promising country in Sub-Saharan Africa. Despite having difficulty attracting foreign direct investment, Kenya has been stable since the 2022 election went well. The article also noted that Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsieng recently visited Kenya to discuss trade and investment. The Washington article added that Kenya had a growth rate of about 5.5% last year, and is an East African hub for technology with reliable internet access.

