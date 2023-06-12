The Reasons Behind the Upward Trend of Biogen Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen’s (NASDAQ: BIIB) pre-market trading saw a rise of over 6% on Monday following the unanimous recommendation of the US Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel for the approval of its Alzheimer’s disease drug, Leqembi, developed in partnership with Eisai. The Phase 3 trial data confirmed the drug’s efficacy for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Obtaining conventional regulatory approval is crucial for Medicare coverage. The drug’s approval is essential for Biogen as its previous drug, Aduhelm, failed commercially. The Alzheimer’s disease market has significant potential, with Leqembi having only one key competitor, Eli Lilly’s donanemab. Wall Street is optimistic about Biogen stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and five Holds. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee is the most accurate analyst for Biogen.

