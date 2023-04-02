The renowned Indian cricket personality, Salim Durani, has passed away. Full details are available below.

Salim Durani, the legendary cricketer from India, has died: Find out more here.

Indian Cricket Legend Salim Durani Passes Away at 88



Indian cricket legend Salim Durani has passed away at the age of 88.

He breathed his last on Sunday, April 2.

Durani was a versatile all-rounder who played a pivotal role in Indian cricket history.

His death has left the cricket world in mourning, with notable players like Ravi Shastri and VVS Laxman expressing their condolences. Salim Durani was born on December 11, 1934, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

He was known for his match-winning performances with both the bat and the ball.

Throughout his career, he played in 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973.

He scored 1,202 runs at an average of 25.04 with seven fifties and a century to his name.

He also took 75 wickets at an average of 35.42 with his left-arm spin, including three five-wicket hauls.

Salim Durani: A Legendary Player

Condolences Pour In

Salim Durani’s death has left the cricket world in mourning. Many notable names in the cricketing fraternity, including Ravi Shastri and VVS Laxman, expressed their condolences on social media. Fans of Indian cricket will always remember Durani as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played for the country.