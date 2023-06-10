“The Rest of the Story: Uncovering Surprising Biblical Truths” by David Freeman

Is That Really In The Bible? 7- The Rest of the Story

David Freeman’s article delves into the lesser-known stories and verses of the Bible, highlighting that there is more to the book than what meets the eye. Freeman’s research uncovers the true meanings behind certain passages and the historical context in which they were written.

Freeman begins by discussing the story of Judah and Tamar from Genesis 38, in which Tamar disguises herself as a prostitute to seduce her father-in-law Judah. This story, often overlooked or ignored, is actually significant in the lineage of Jesus Christ.

Freeman also explores the concept of “smiting,” or striking down one’s enemies, which is prevalent in the Old Testament. He explains that smiting was not an act of cruelty, but rather a necessary means of survival in a violent and dangerous world.

Additionally, Freeman sheds light on the story of Jephthah’s daughter from Judges 11, which is often misunderstood as a human sacrifice. Instead, Freeman argues that the story is about the importance of keeping one’s promises to God.

Overall, Freeman’s article serves as a reminder that the Bible is a complex and multifaceted book that requires careful analysis and interpretation. By exploring the lesser-known stories and verses, we can gain a deeper understanding of the Bible’s teachings and messages.

Biblical interpretation Christian literature Bible study Contextual understanding Scriptural analysis