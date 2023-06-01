The Resurgence of Egypt’s North Coast as a Popular Destination in 2023

Why Egypt’s North Coast is Trending Again in 2023

Located along the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt’s North Coast has always been a popular tourist destination. However, in recent years, it has seen a resurgence in popularity, with more and more tourists flocking to the area. Here are some reasons why the North Coast is trending again in 2023.

Luxury Resorts and Hotels

The North Coast boasts some of the most luxurious resorts and hotels in Egypt. These properties offer a wide range of amenities and activities to keep guests entertained, including private beaches, water sports, golf courses, and spa treatments. Many of these resorts also have multiple dining options, ranging from casual beachside restaurants to fine dining establishments.

Beautiful Beaches

The North Coast is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Egypt. The crystal-clear waters and soft, white sand make for the perfect beach day. Whether you’re looking to relax and soak up the sun or try your hand at water sports, there’s a beach for you. Some of the most popular beaches include Marassi Beach, Sidi Abdel Rahman Beach, and Ghazala Bay Beach.

Historical Attractions

While the North Coast is known for its beaches and resorts, it also has a rich history. The area is home to several ancient sites, including the Roman ruins at Al Alamein and the ancient city of Alexandria. Visitors can explore these historical attractions and learn about Egypt’s past while enjoying the beauty of the North Coast.

Festivals and Events

The North Coast is also known for its festivals and events. From music festivals to food and wine events, there’s always something happening in the area. One of the most popular events is the El Gouna Film Festival, which brings together filmmakers and celebrities from around the world.

Accessibility

The North Coast is easily accessible from Cairo, making it a convenient destination for tourists. The new Sphinx International Airport in Giza has made it even easier for travelers to get to the North Coast. The airport offers direct flights to several cities in Europe, making it an ideal destination for international travelers.

Conclusion

The North Coast of Egypt is a beautiful and exciting destination that has something for everyone. With its luxurious resorts, beautiful beaches, rich history, and exciting events, it’s no wonder that it’s trending again in 2023. Whether you’re looking to relax and unwind or explore Egypt’s past, the North Coast is the perfect destination for your next vacation.

Egypt North Coast Tourism North Coast of Egypt Attractions Egypt’s North Coast Beaches Luxury Resorts in Egypt’s North Coast North Coast Egypt Real Estate