The Rising Popularity of Preserved Plants: Tips for Maintenance and Longevity | Societal Trends

When it comes to natural plants, forever is a long time. Cut flowers are a fleeting delight, with a limited lifespan that sees them become increasingly fragile and decrepit until they are no longer recognizable. However, for sentimental or practical reasons, we may want to extend their survival beyond nature’s limitations. Drying or pressing flowers is one option, but preservation offers a solution that allows us to enjoy the ornamental presence of flowers that look fresh. Unlike drying, preservation is a technique that extracts the sap from natural plants at their peak and replaces it with a liquid preservative, allowing them to retain their appearance with maximum realism and magnificence. Preserved plants have become popular commercially due to their longevity, and if kept in optimal conditions, their lives can be extended for several years. However, not all flowers and plants can be preserved, and it is essential to consider the environmental impact of the preservation process.

