The Second Part of the Siege Season Revamp

Siege NEW Season

The second part of the Siege NEW season has arrived, bringing with it new operators, maps, and game improvements. Here is a breakdown of what to expect in the latest update.

New Operators: Ace and Melusi

Ace is the new attacker, hailing from Norway. He carries a S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher, a throwable device that can create small holes in walls, floors, and ceilings. It can be used up to three times, making it a versatile tool for creating new lines of sight or breaching reinforced walls. Ace also comes equipped with a AK-12 assault rifle and a M1014 shotgun.

On the defensive side, we have Melusi from South Africa. She carries a Banshee Sonic Defense System, which emits a sound that slows down and disorients attackers within its range. Additionally, Melusi has access to a T-5 SMG and a Super Shorty shotgun for close-quarters combat.

New Map: House Rework

The classic House map has received a rework, making it more balanced and competitive for both attackers and defenders. The exterior of the map has been expanded, and the garage has been moved closer to the road. The bomb sites have been rearranged, and there are now more entry points for attackers to breach the house. Overall, the changes should make for more dynamic gameplay and strategic options.

Game Improvements

The Siege NEW season has also brought several game improvements, including:

Match Replay: Players can now re-watch their matches and analyze their gameplay to improve their skills.

Unified MMR: Players will now have a single MMR (Matchmaking Rating) across all game modes, making it easier to track progress and skill level.

New Ping System: The ping system has been updated to include contextual pings, allowing players to communicate more effectively with their teammates.

Operator Balancing: Several operators have received balancing changes, including Tachanka, Glaz, and Amaru.

Conclusion

The Siege NEW season continues to bring exciting updates and improvements to the game. With new operators, a reworked map, and gameplay improvements, there is plenty to explore and enjoy in the latest update. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a new player, there is no better time to jump into Siege and experience the action for yourself.

