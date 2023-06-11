The Secret Behind Limiting Passenger Train Coaches to 24: Trending News

Why no passenger train has more than 24 coaches?

The Indian Railways network is spread across the country and accommodates around 2 crore passengers every day. The Railways takes full care of the convenience of its passengers and keeps making necessary changes to its procedures from time to time. However, have you ever wondered why no passenger train has more than 24 coaches? Let’s find out the reason.

The Reason behind No More than 24 Coaches in a Passenger Train

A passenger train starts traveling with at least three coaches, but it never has more than 24 coaches. Many people associate it with the capacity of the engine, but it is not true. The reason for not having more than 24 coaches in a passenger train is simple but often ignored. When two trains come face to face on a track, one of them is made to stand on the other track for some time to give way to the other train. The track on which this train is parked is called the loop line, and this is the reason for not having more than 24 coaches in the passenger train.

How Loop Line Determines the Number of Coaches in a Passenger Train

The track on which the train comes and goes in the railway is called the main line. Somewhere in the middle, there is a loop line to give way to the train in front. Any loop line, according to railway rules, is 650 to 750 meters long. In such a situation, any passenger train should not be longer than this to enter the loop line. A coach’s length of a train is about 25 meters. Therefore, the length of 24 coaches becomes about 650 meters. That’s why a train longer than this cannot be made to stand in the loop line.

How Does a Goods Train with 40-50 Coaches Give Way?

Trains running on the railway track are given way according to their priority. Express or non-stop trains have to reach their destination quickly. In such a situation, local trains or goods trains on the track are transferred to the loop line. The length of the coaches of goods trains is less than that of passenger trains. Most of the coaches in goods trains are 11 to 15 meters in length. That’s why even a goods train with 40 coaches can be easily parked on the loop line.

So, now you know why no passenger train has more than 24 coaches.

