The Serpent and the Master: Death, Doom Metal from Atheist Alien, Featuring Influences from Mayhem, Obituary, Venom, and Black Sabbath.

Atheist Alien – The Serpent and the Master (Death, Doom Metal)

Introduction

Atheist Alien is a death and doom metal band that has been making waves in the underground metal scene. The band’s music is characterized by heavy riffs, growling vocals, and dark, macabre themes. Their latest album, The Serpent and the Master, is a testament to their unique sound and style.

Mayhem

Mayhem is one of the pioneers of black metal, a subgenre of metal that is known for its extreme sound and anti-Christian themes. The band’s music is often associated with violence and controversy, as well as their infamous history involving the suicide of their lead vocalist and the murder of their guitarist.

Obituary

Obituary is a death metal band that has been active since the late 1980s. Their music is characterized by heavy, chugging riffs, guttural vocals, and lyrics that often deal with death and the afterlife. Despite their dark themes, Obituary’s music is highly regarded by fans of extreme metal.

Venom

Venom is another band that is often credited with pioneering black metal. Their music is characterized by fast, thrashy riffs and lyrics that deal with Satanism and the occult. Venom’s influence can be heard in countless other metal bands, and they continue to be revered by fans of extreme metal.

Black Sabbath

No discussion of metal would be complete without mentioning Black Sabbath, the band that many consider to be the godfathers of the genre. Black Sabbath’s music is characterized by heavy, bluesy riffs and lyrics that often deal with the occult and supernatural. Their influence can be heard in countless other metal bands, and they continue to be one of the most revered and influential bands in the genre.

Conclusion

Atheist Alien’s The Serpent and the Master is a must-listen for fans of death and doom metal. With influences ranging from Mayhem to Black Sabbath, the band has crafted a unique sound that is both heavy and haunting. Whether you’re a longtime fan of extreme metal or just discovering the genre for the first time, The Serpent and the Master is an album that shouldn’t be missed.

Extreme Metal Occult Themes Satanic Imagery Heavy Metal Music Underground Metal Scene