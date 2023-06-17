The Significance and Origins of Father’s Day: A Trending Topic in News

Celebrating Father’s Day

Father’s Day is observed every year on the third Sunday of June around the world. This year, it falls on June 18th. The day is celebrated to show gratitude and respect towards the love and duties of fathers.

Father’s Day History

In 1907, Sonora Smart Dodd, an American woman, proposed the idea of celebrating Father’s Day. Initially, people ridiculed her proposal, but eventually recognized the importance of fathers and the day was officially celebrated in 1910 on the third Sunday of June.

Importance of Father’s Day

Father’s Day is celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate the love and sacrifices of fathers. On this day, people present gifts to their fathers and try to celebrate the day according to their father’s preferences and status.

The Story Behind Celebrating Father’s Day

Sonora Smart Dodd came up with the idea of celebrating Father’s Day when her mother died suddenly, and her father took care of her and her siblings. Dodd believed that fathers deserved the same respect as mothers, and thus, approached the Spokane Ministerial Alliance to recognize Father’s Day on June 5th, which was her father’s birthday. The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19th, 1909.

