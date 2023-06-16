The Significance of ‘Chhapri’ and its Recent Popularity Following the Release of Adipurush





Understanding the Viral Term “Chhapri” and Its Connection to Adipurush

What is the meaning of the word chhapri?

If you have grown up in India, the term “chhapri” should not be unfamiliar to you. It has become an everyday urban slang that is generally attributed to a person who does not conform to society’s “normal” sense of fashion, language or culture. However, the term went viral on social media recently after the release of the multi-lingual film “Adipurush”. Let’s find out why and what its connection to the movie is.

A basic Google search will lead you to a page by Urban Dictionary that explains chhapri as “a person with no sense of responsibility. Someone who thinks getting trendy haircuts and clothes makes him/her special and attractive and often wastes his/her time on social media without any contribution to society”.

Did you know the word could be a casteist slur?

Upon scanning message forums like Reddit, it seems that the origin of the word could have a dark history. Some threads on Reddit suggest that the word chhapri originated from the word “chappar”, a caste of roof menders and weavers. Chappar has its roots in kaccha houses or huts, and the word was unknowingly infused into the shaming lingo people use on a daily basis.

Why is chhapri trending now?

It all started when the first teaser of Prabhas’ “Adipurush” was released. Saif Ali Khan’s look in the film, as well as Vatsal Sheth’s tattoo-smitten Indrajeet, prompted people to bring up the “chhapri” tag about the characters. Written and directed by Om Raut, “Adipurush” is based on Valmiki’s epic Ramayan and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan (Lankesh). Several Twitter users were quite cross with the “modern” portrayal of the holy mythological characters, and if you’ve been on Twitter lately, you probably have seen them already.

“Adipurush” is the most expensive Indian film made on a budget of Rs 500 crore and saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.





