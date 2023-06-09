“The Significance of TAPI Pipeline for Russia: Understanding the Advantages for Pakistan and Afghanistan”

Trending News: Russia’s Emphasis on TAPI Pipeline and Its Benefits for Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan and Turkmenistan are in talks for the TAPI pipeline project, with Russia playing a key role. The Taliban, currently controlling Afghanistan, has also expressed interest in the project. Pakistan and the Taliban have proposed a separate force for the construction and security of the TAPI project.

Russia-TAPI pipeline relations Pakistan-Afghanistan TAPI pipeline benefits Energy security in Central Asia Geopolitics of oil and gas pipelines Economic implications of TAPI pipeline project