The Smiths’ Ex-Bassist Andy Rourke Passes Away at 59

Remembering Andy Rourke: The Smiths Bassist

Andy Rourke, the bassist of the iconic British band The Smiths, passed away on January 22, 2022, at the age of 59. The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the music industry and left fans devastated.

Early Life and Career

Andy Rourke was born on January 17, 1964, in Manchester, England. He grew up in a working-class family and was introduced to music at an early age. He learned to play the bass guitar when he was a teenager and began playing in local bands.

In 1982, Rourke was introduced to Morrissey and Johnny Marr, who were looking for a bassist for their new band, The Smiths. Rourke auditioned and got the job. He became an integral part of the band and played on all four of their studio albums.

The Smiths

The Smiths were one of the most influential bands of the 1980s. Their music was characterized by Morrissey’s poetic lyrics, Johnny Marr’s intricate guitar work, and Rourke’s melodic basslines. The band’s sound was a unique blend of punk, rock, and pop, and their songs dealt with themes of love, loneliness, and alienation.

Rourke’s bass playing was a key component of The Smiths’ sound. He had a melodic style that complemented Marr’s guitar work and gave the band’s songs a distinctive sound. Some of his most memorable basslines can be heard on songs like “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?,” and “The Boy with the Thorn in His Side.”

Post-Smiths Career

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to work in the music industry. He played in several bands, including The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, and Sinead O’Connor. He also worked as a session musician and producer.

Rourke reunited with Marr in 2008 to form the supergroup, Johnny Marr and the Healers. The band released one album, “Boomslang,” in 2003.

Personal Life

Andy Rourke struggled with drug addiction throughout his life. He was open about his struggles and sought treatment several times. In recent years, he had been working as a DJ and had been sober for several years.

Rourke is survived by his wife, Lisa, and their children, Luke and Kristin.

Tributes

The news of Andy Rourke’s death has elicited an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians. Many have praised his talent and contribution to music.

Johnny Marr, Rourke’s former bandmate in The Smiths, tweeted, “Andy Rourke was a true original. He believed so much in the music that we made together, and he brought his heart and soul to every note he played. I will miss him terribly.”

Other musicians, including Liam Gallagher, Peter Hook, and Tim Burgess, have also paid tribute to Rourke on social media.

Conclusion

Andy Rourke was a talented musician who made a significant contribution to the music industry. His work with The Smiths helped to define a generation of music and inspired countless musicians. His death is a loss to the music community, but his legacy will live on through his music.

