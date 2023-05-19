“The Smiths’ Greatest Hits Remembered After Andy Rourke’s Death”

Andy Rourke dies: The Smiths’ most famous songs

On January 19, 2022, Andy Rourke, the bassist of The Smiths, passed away at the age of 56. The Smiths were one of the most iconic and influential bands of the 1980s, with a unique sound that blended Morrissey’s poetic lyrics with Johnny Marr’s jangly guitar riffs and Rourke’s melodic bass lines.

Here are some of The Smiths’ most famous songs:

1. “This Charming Man”

Released in 1983 as the band’s second single, “This Charming Man” is one of The Smiths’ most beloved and enduring songs. The song’s upbeat, jangly guitar riff and Morrissey’s playful lyrics make it an instant classic. Rourke’s bass line provides a solid foundation for the song, giving it a danceable groove that has made it a favorite of indie clubs and parties for decades.

2. “How Soon Is Now?”

While “This Charming Man” is perhaps the quintessential Smiths song, “How Soon Is Now?” is arguably their most iconic. The song’s haunting guitar riff and Morrissey’s melancholy lyrics about loneliness and alienation make it a powerful and emotional track. Rourke’s bass line is subtle but essential, providing a counterpoint to Marr’s guitar and giving the song a sense of tension and release.

3. “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”

“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” is one of The Smiths’ most beautiful and poignant songs. Morrissey’s lyrics about love and mortality are both heartbreaking and uplifting, and the song’s lush instrumentation and soaring chorus make it a true masterpiece. Rourke’s bass line is melodic and expressive, adding depth and emotion to the song’s already powerful message.

4. “Bigmouth Strikes Again”

“Bigmouth Strikes Again” is a perfect example of The Smiths’ unique blend of wit and musicality. Morrissey’s lyrics are clever and tongue-in-cheek, while Marr’s guitar and Rourke’s bass create a bouncy, infectious rhythm. The song is playful and fun, but also showcases the band’s incredible musicianship and songwriting skills.

5. “Panic”

“Panic” is a high-energy, punk-inspired track that showcases The Smiths’ more aggressive side. Morrissey’s lyrics about the state of the music industry and society in general are biting and incisive, while Rourke’s bass and Marr’s guitar create a driving, urgent sound that perfectly captures the song’s message. The song is a testament to The Smiths’ ability to combine social commentary with catchy, memorable songs.

In Conclusion

The Smiths’ music has had a lasting impact on the world of alternative and indie rock, influencing countless bands and artists over the years. Andy Rourke’s contributions to the band cannot be overstated, as his melodic bass lines were an essential part of The Smiths’ unique sound. While his passing is a great loss to the music world, his legacy will live on through the incredible music he helped create with The Smiths.

1. The Smiths

2. Manchester music scene

3. Indie rock

4. Morrissey

5. 80s music