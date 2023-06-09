The sole radiographer in Bulawayo passes away.

Bulawayo’s Only Radiographer Passes Away

The sad news has just been announced that Bulawayo’s only radiographer has passed away. This is a huge loss for the medical community in the city.

The radiographer was a highly skilled and experienced professional who had dedicated his life to helping patients in need. He was well-respected and loved by all who knew him, and his loss will be deeply felt by his colleagues and patients alike.

This news has come as a shock to many in the medical community, and tributes have been pouring in for the radiographer. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and dedicated healthcare professional who made a real difference in the lives of the people he served.

The loss of Bulawayo’s only radiographer is a reminder of the importance of supporting and valuing healthcare professionals, who work tirelessly to keep us all healthy and safe. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

