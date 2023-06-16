The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has passed away.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’ Son Passes Away

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has died, according to a statement released by the family. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Ray Lewis III was 20 years old and a student at Coastal Carolina University. He was a former football player at the University of Miami. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

