The Son of Ravens Icon Ray Lewis Passes Away at 28 Years Old

RAVENS LEGEND RAY LEWIS’ SON DEAD AT AGE 28

The son of Ravens legend Ray Lewis has passed away at the young age of 28. Rayshad Lewis was found dead in his apartment in Arizona on January 20, 2021. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Rayshad, a former football player at the University of Maryland and later at Utah State, was known for his talent and athleticism on the field. He was also a beloved member of the community and a role model to many.

Ray Lewis, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer, released a statement expressing his grief and asking for privacy during this difficult time. The Ravens organization also offered their condolences to the Lewis family.

The news of Rayshad’s passing has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow athletes. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ray Lewis son death cause Ray Lewis son funeral Ray Lewis son legacy Ray Lewis son tribute Ray Lewis family tragedy