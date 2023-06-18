The Starlite Room porter and talented musician from Edmonton, Tommy Grimes, has passed away.

Tommy Grimes, Talented Musician and The Starlite Room Porter, Has Passed Away

Edmonton, Alberta has lost a talented musician and beloved member of The Starlite Room staff. Tommy Grimes, who worked as a porter at the popular music venue, has died.

Grimes was known for his musical talents, which he shared with the Edmonton community through regular performances at local venues. He was also a dedicated employee of The Starlite Room, where he worked for several years.

News of Grimes’ passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from his friends, family, and fans. Many have shared memories of his kindness, humor, and musical talent.

The Starlite Room has expressed their condolences to Grimes’ loved ones, and has honored his memory with a tribute on their website. Grimes will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

