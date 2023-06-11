The Startling Cause of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski’s Death Unveiled

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski’s Shocking Death Cause Revealed

The cause of death for infamous Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, has been revealed as lung cancer. Kaczynski, also known as the “Mad Bomber,” was responsible for a string of bombings that killed three people and injured 23 others over a period of 17 years.

Kaczynski was serving a life sentence at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado when he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He passed away on May 4, 2021, at the age of 79.

Kaczynski’s bombings targeted universities, airlines, and computer stores, and he sent numerous letters to media outlets and individuals outlining his anti-technology and anti-industrialization beliefs. His manifesto, titled “Industrial Society and Its Future,” was published in 1995 and gained widespread attention.

Despite his violent actions, Kaczynski was a highly intelligent individual who had earned a PhD in mathematics from the University of Michigan and had worked as a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. His case remains one of the most high-profile domestic terrorism cases in US history.

