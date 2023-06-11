The Superintendent of Great Neck, Teresa Prendergast, has passed away.

Teresa Prendergast, Great Neck Superintendent, has passed away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Teresa Prendergast, the esteemed Superintendent of Great Neck Public Schools. Ms. Prendergast was a dedicated educator and leader, who devoted her life to improving the education of countless students throughout her career.

During her tenure as Superintendent, Ms. Prendergast was a driving force behind many innovative programs and initiatives that helped to elevate Great Neck Public Schools to new heights of excellence. Her unwavering commitment to academic excellence, as well as her compassion and kindness towards students and staff, will always be remembered and cherished.

We extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Prendergast’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy of excellence and dedication to education will continue to inspire us all.

