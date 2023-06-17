The Surprising Popularity of “Slow Mornings” Explained

Posted on June 17, 2023

Mental Wellness Wisdom that Will Stop You in Your Tracks

  1. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Don’t neglect it.

  2. Self-care isn’t selfish. It’s necessary for your well-being.

  3. It’s okay to ask for help. You don’t have to go through tough times alone.

  4. You don’t have to be perfect. Embrace your flaws and imperfections.

  5. Comparison is the thief of joy. Focus on your own journey and progress.

  6. Gratitude can change your perspective and improve your mental health.

  7. Set boundaries to protect your mental health. It’s okay to say no.

  8. Practice mindfulness and being present in the moment.

  9. Your worth isn’t determined by your productivity or achievements.

10. Your mental health journey is unique and valid. Don’t let anyone invalidate your experiences or feelings.

