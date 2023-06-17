The Surprising Popularity of “Slow Mornings” Explained

Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Don’t neglect it.

Self-care isn’t selfish. It’s necessary for your well-being.

It’s okay to ask for help. You don’t have to go through tough times alone.

You don’t have to be perfect. Embrace your flaws and imperfections.

Comparison is the thief of joy. Focus on your own journey and progress.

Gratitude can change your perspective and improve your mental health.

Set boundaries to protect your mental health. It’s okay to say no.

Practice mindfulness and being present in the moment.