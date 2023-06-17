The Surprising Reason Why Coca-Cola’s Price Has Remained Unchanged for 70 Years Despite World Wars and Economic Crises

Highlights

The cost of Coca-Cola was 5 cents for almost 70 years.

Coke stopped production of the 5-cent bottle in 2012.

Coca-Cola’s Unique Pricing Strategy

Coca-Cola did not increase the price of its one bottle for almost 70 years, despite economic changes that affected the production cost of the drink. This is known as Nominal Price Rigidity or Price Stickiness in economics.

The reason for this pricing strategy was due to a contract signed in 1899 with two lawyers regarding bottling rights, which did not have an expiry date.

The company found a solution by promoting that every bottle of Coke is only 5 cents, which prevented bottling companies from increasing the price of the bottle.

The company was eventually forced to reduce the price of the 6.5-ounce bottle of Coke due to inflation in America in the 1940s and stopped production of the 5-cent bottle in 2012.

