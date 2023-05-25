The Surprising Truth Behind the Tradition of Releasing Movies on Fridays: A Trending News Story

Why are movies released only on Fridays?

Introduction

Movies have always been an integral part of our lives, and watching them has become a popular pastime for many. However, have you ever wondered why movies are always released on Fridays? This is a trend that has been in practice for decades now, and it has become a tradition in the movie industry. In this article, we will explore the reason behind this trend and how it started.

The Tradition of Friday Releases

The tradition of releasing movies on Fridays dates back to the 1930s. Back then, most people got paid on Fridays, and going to the movies was a popular activity for many. Studios realized that releasing movies on Fridays would increase their chances of getting a higher turnout at the box office and, thus, more profits.

Over the years, this trend has continued, and now, it has become a standard practice in the movie industry. In fact, studios have even created a term for this practice, which is known as “opening weekend.” This is when a movie is released on a Friday and is expected to make the most money during its first weekend at the box office.

The Benefits of Friday Releases

There are several benefits of releasing movies on Fridays. Firstly, it gives people something to look forward to after a long week at work or school. Secondly, it allows studios to maximize their profits by having the movie run for the entire weekend, which is when most people have free time to go to the movies. Finally, it gives the movie industry a way to gauge the success of a movie based on its opening weekend performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the tradition of releasing movies on Fridays started in the 1930s as a way to increase profits and has continued to this day. This practice has become a standard in the movie industry and has several benefits, including maximizing profits and giving people something to look forward to after a long week. So, the next time you plan to go to the movies on a Friday, remember that there is a reason behind this trend, and it has been in practice for decades.

