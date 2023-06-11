The Top Quotes of Kim Ki Duk

Kim Ki Duk Best Quotes:
“I don’t make films for the audience, I make them for myself.”
“I want to make films that cause people to reflect on their lives.”
“I don’t think about what people will say about my films. I only think about how to make them better.”
“I believe that film is the most powerful medium for expressing emotions and ideas.”
“I want my films to be like a mirror that reflects the reality of our society.”
