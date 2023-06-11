The Top Quotes of Kim Ki Duk

The Top Quotes of Kim Ki Duk

Posted on June 11, 2023

Kim Ki Duk Best Quotes:

“I don’t make films for the audience, I make them for myself.”

“I want to make films that cause people to reflect on their lives.”

“I don’t think about what people will say about my films. I only think about how to make them better.”

“I believe that film is the most powerful medium for expressing emotions and ideas.”

“I want my films to be like a mirror that reflects the reality of our society.”

  1. Kim Ki Duk quotes
  2. Thought-provoking quotes by Kim Ki Duk
  3. Inspirational quotes from Kim Ki Duk’s films
  4. Kim Ki Duk’s most memorable quotes
  5. Quotes that showcase Kim Ki Duk’s philosophy on life and love
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply