The Tragic Motorcycle Accident of Dr. Dan Van Durme, a Member of Florida State University’s College of Medicine: Obituary Update.

Daniel Van Durme Motorcycle Accident: A Tragic Loss of a Prominent Physician

Introduction

The Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine recently mourned the loss of one of its prominent faculty members, Dr. Daniel Van Durme. He passed away on August 12, 2021, after a tragic motorcycle accident. Dr. Van Durme was a well-respected physician and educator who had contributed significantly to the field of medicine.

Dr. Dan Van Durme Obituary

Dr. Van Durme was born on May 27, 1950, in St. Louis, Missouri. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri in 1975 and completed his residency in family medicine at the University of Virginia. Dr. Van Durme joined the faculty at FSU College of Medicine in 2002 and served as the chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Rural Health.

Dr. Van Durme was a renowned expert in the field of family medicine and was recognized for his contributions to the development of the specialty. He was the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care and authored several books and articles on family medicine. Dr. Van Durme was also a member of numerous medical organizations and served as the president of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine.

The Motorcycle Accident

On August 12, 2021, Dr. Van Durme was riding his motorcycle on Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee, Florida, when he was involved in a collision with a car. He was immediately transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries later that day. The accident investigation is still ongoing, and no further details have been released.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Dr. Van Durme’s passing was received with shock and sadness by his colleagues, students, and patients. Many expressed their condolences and shared memories of his kind and compassionate nature. FSU President John Thrasher issued a statement, saying, “Dr. Van Durme was a beloved member of our faculty who made a significant impact in the field of family medicine. His loss is a great tragedy, and he will be deeply missed.”

The FSU College of Medicine held a memorial service in honor of Dr. Van Durme on August 19, 2021. The service was attended by his family, friends, colleagues, and students, who paid their respects and remembered his contributions to the field of medicine.

Conclusion

Dr. Daniel Van Durme’s passing is a great loss to the medical community and his loved ones. His dedication to family medicine and his contributions to the field will always be remembered. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of medical professionals.

