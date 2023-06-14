The Tragic Passing of Carnell Nealous: 24-Year-Old Fatally Shot in the Vicinity of North Augusta Middle School

Obituary: Carnell Nealous, 24-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed Near North Augusta Middle School

Carnell Nealous, a 24-year-old man, was fatally shot near North Augusta Middle School on [date]. He was born on [date] in [city, state] to [parents’ names]. Carnell was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Carnell attended [high school name] and [college name], where he studied [major]. He had a passion for [hobbies/interests] and was always eager to share his knowledge and skills with others. He was a hardworking and dedicated employee at [company name] and was respected by his colleagues and superiors.

Carnell’s life was tragically cut short, leaving his family and friends in shock and disbelief. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering loyalty. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the love he shared.

The family of Carnell Nealous would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. They ask that everyone keep Carnell in their thoughts and prayers and remember him for the vibrant and loving person he was.

Rest in peace, Carnell. You will be forever missed.

