The Trending Generative Fill by Adobe: What Is It?

Opinions on Adobe’s New AI-Powered Feature for Photoshop

What are your thoughts on this story?

Recently, artificial intelligence (AI) has been making waves in various fields, from writing to photo editing. On May 23, Adobe Photoshop, a popular graphics editor application, announced its latest feature, powered by AI technology: the “Adobe Firefly.” This tool was designed to help artists and editors easily correct or revise their photos by giving commands to an artificial intelligence program. Adobe Firefly is just one of the company’s generative AI models that aims to bring more ideas and creativity to consumers and artists alike.

Adobe has innovated this program to provide speed in transforming an artist’s imagination into reality using their application and technology. The update can be accessed through the Photoshop desktop (beta) app, allowing subscribers to type in commands that prompt the program to fill in their photo. Additionally, Adobe has expanded its scope to include AI technology in its program, offering more options to consumers, such as easy recoloring of photos using the said technology.

While many artists expressed mixed sentiments regarding the use of AI technology, many were still in awe of the abilities that this technology can provide. This shows how improvements in machines gradually develop over time.

Photo Credit: https://www.youtube.com/@Photoshop

Source: https://www.adobe.com/

Adobe Generative Fill AI in Adobe Generative Fill Adobe Graphic Design Creative Cloud Digital Art and Design