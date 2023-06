The Trending Hashtag #MedicalGaslighting on TikTok

The social media tag #medicalgaslighting has gained over 226 million views on TikTok. It provides a platform for patients to voice their concerns about feeling unheard by healthcare professionals in today’s world.

Source link: https://www.abbynews.com/business/tiktok-heres-why-medicalgaslighting-is-trending/

TikTok trends Social media platforms Online activism Mental health awareness Healthcare issues