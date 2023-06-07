The Trending Phenomenon of Giant Yellow Rubber Ducks in Hong Kong Waters







Giant Yellow Rubber Ducks Spotted in Hong Kong Waters

A pair of giant yellow rubber ducks have been spotted in Hong Kong waters. The 59-foot tall bath toys are undergoing sea trials ahead of the exhibition “Double Ducks” by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. Hofman has taken his monumental Rubber Duck on a world tour since 2007, and visited Hong Kong in 2013 – curated by the creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR). On the 10th anniversary of its first visit, ARR has invited the Rubber Duck to make its comeback to Hong Kong, accompanied by a new friend. The pair tested their swimming skills in Victoria Harbour near Tsing Yi island at the end of May, prior to the June 10th official exhibition opening.Organizer ARR said the Double Ducks are “happiness icons” and aim “to spread the healing power of art and bring joy to everyone via this large-scale public art exhibition.” They added: “Hofman’s freewheeling imagination of childlike wonder has gained notice from the public, inspiring people to take a break from their mundane daily life and connect with one another.”