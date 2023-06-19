The Trending Phenomenon of “White People Food” in China – UK KNews.MEDIA

Chinese social media users have started a trend of ridiculing traditional English lunch box items, dubbing them “white people food”. The trend has spread on platforms such as Weibo and Xiaohongshu, with users mocking the lack of seasoning and flavour in foods such as ham slices and spinach. The lunches are seen as a necessary but joyless part of the working day, with one blogger describing them as “the lunch of suffering”. The trend has prompted some Twitter users to reflect on the Protestant work ethic and the need for efficiency and convenience in the workplace.

